Common Leopard Found Dead In Haripur

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 05:30 PM

Common leopard found dead in Haripur

Haripur, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Wildlife department Haripur Friday found a dead body of a Common Leopard from the forests, the cause of death was natural.

According to the Wildlife department Haripur they found a dead body of a common leopard from the forest and after postmortem of the body, they learned that the leopard was 4 to 5 years of age and its death was natural.

SDFO Haripur confirmed that the dead body of the common leopard was later sent to Abbottabad after postmortem.

Common leopard is under threat in Hazara division, area of the Ayubai National Park, Haripur game reserves and other parts of Hazara areas are the habitats for Common Leopards.

Owing to the rapid deforestation Common Leopards are losing their habitats which is causing a lack of prey and in search of prey common leopard attacks on live stocks and human beings.

Some horrible incidents happened in 2005 and 2012 when five women and two children were mauled by a common leopard, these incidents become a major cause of conflict between a common leopard and human beings and result in many common leopards were killed.

