UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Common Leopard Killed By Villagers While Rescuing Injured Man In Pawa Sayal Abbottabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 17th January 2021 | 01:00 PM

Common Leopard killed by villagers while rescuing injured man in Pawa Sayal Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :Locals of village Pawa Sayal Abbottabad Sunday killed a common Leopard while rescuing a man who was attacked by the leopard.

According to the details, a common leopard who attached Malik Riaz a resident of Pawa Siyal village and injured him critically, the locals of the village tried to rescue him from the leopard's attack but could not be succeeded then they shot the leopard and killed him.

Malik Riaz sustained critical injures on the legs, belly and arms and was shifted to district headquarters hospital Abbottabad for treatment.

During the last decade, the attack of common leopard in Galyat areas is increasing owing to several reasons, the number of leopards has also increased as the areas were declared a national park and moreover during heavy snowfall leopards usually come out from forests in search of food in the residential areas resulting they kill animals and also injure people.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Abbottabad Malik Riaz Man Sunday From

Recent Stories

China reports 109 new COVID-19 cases

3 minutes ago

Death toll from Indonesia earthquake rises to 56

1 hour ago

Over 61,000 new coronavirus cases in Brazil

2 hours ago

Global coronavirus cases cross 93.86 million

2 hours ago

Local Press: UAE&#039;s vaccine strategy protects ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jan 17, 2021 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.