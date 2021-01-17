Common Leopard killed by villagers while rescuing injured man in Pawa Sayal Abbottabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :Locals of village Pawa Sayal Abbottabad Sunday killed a common Leopard while rescuing a man who was attacked by the leopard.

According to the details, a common leopard who attached Malik Riaz a resident of Pawa Siyal village and injured him critically, the locals of the village tried to rescue him from the leopard's attack but could not be succeeded then they shot the leopard and killed him.

Malik Riaz sustained critical injures on the legs, belly and arms and was shifted to district headquarters hospital Abbottabad for treatment.

During the last decade, the attack of common leopard in Galyat areas is increasing owing to several reasons, the number of leopards has also increased as the areas were declared a national park and moreover during heavy snowfall leopards usually come out from forests in search of food in the residential areas resulting they kill animals and also injure people.