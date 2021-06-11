Common man to get benefits from historical budget: Dr Gill

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Friday commenting over the fiscal budget 2021-22, said that the common man would get all the benefits from the historic budget

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the government of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) presented a people friendly budget and a huge amount had been earmarked for uplifting living standard of the poor .

Shahbaz said that the government was aggressively working for the development of the farmers and agriculture sector.

He said that due to better measures taken by the government, agricultural production had increased and in this season record production of wheat, maize, sugarcane, and many other commodities had been achieved.

In fact, the farmers received the full value of their crops, he added.

"As a result, our domestic exports have increased by 13 percent and at the same time, overseas Pakistanis have broken all previous records of sending foreign reserves to Pakistan," the special assistant said.

He said the government had given maximum facilitation to the farmers in the budget and more incentives would be given to them as per the demand and requirement of the farmers across the country.

Prime Minister Imran Khan stood with the farmers first time in the history of the country, he added.

He said the government would provide easy loans to the small farmers for the growth of economy.

Shahbaz underlined that the government would also provide subsidies to the farmers.

He said that incumbent government had put the economy on the right track and due to better policies, the growth rate would reach 4 percent by the end of the financial year, including increase in the country's exports, adding that 90 percent farmers had below 13 acres land in the country.

The prime minister had fulfilled all promises which was made during the election campaign with workers, he added.

He said the prime minister came into power to serve the people and this journey would continue without being blackmailed by anyone. He said that the country's foreign exchange reserves had increased to $22 billion.