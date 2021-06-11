UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Common Man To Get Benefits From Historical Budget: Dr Gill

Muhammad Irfan 30 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 10:05 PM

Common man to get benefits from historical budget: Dr Gill

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Friday commenting over the fiscal budget 2021-22, said that the common man would get all the benefits from the historic budget

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Friday commenting over the fiscal budget 2021-22, said that the common man would get all the benefits from the historic budget.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the government of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) presented a people friendly budget and a huge amount had been earmarked for uplifting living standard of the poor .

Shahbaz said that the government was aggressively working for the development of the farmers and agriculture sector.

He said that due to better measures taken by the government, agricultural production had increased and in this season record production of wheat, maize, sugarcane, and many other commodities had been achieved.

In fact, the farmers received the full value of their crops, he added.

"As a result, our domestic exports have increased by 13 percent and at the same time, overseas Pakistanis have broken all previous records of sending foreign reserves to Pakistan," the special assistant said.

He said the government had given maximum facilitation to the farmers in the budget and more incentives would be given to them as per the demand and requirement of the farmers across the country.

Prime Minister Imran Khan stood with the farmers first time in the history of the country, he added.

He said the government would provide easy loans to the small farmers for the growth of economy.

Shahbaz underlined that the government would also provide subsidies to the farmers.

He said that incumbent government had put the economy on the right track and due to better policies, the growth rate would reach 4 percent by the end of the financial year, including increase in the country's exports, adding that 90 percent farmers had below 13 acres land in the country.

The prime minister had fulfilled all promises which was made during the election campaign with workers, he added.

He said the prime minister came into power to serve the people and this journey would continue without being blackmailed by anyone. He said that the country's foreign exchange reserves had increased to $22 billion.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Exchange Exports Poor Budget Agriculture Man Same All From Government Wheat Billion

Recent Stories

5-day anti-polio drive successfully concludes in A ..

17 minutes ago

$1.1 billion allocated to import Covid vaccine, po ..

17 minutes ago

Naval Chief calls on Air Chief at AHQ

17 minutes ago

Tennis: French Open results

21 minutes ago

Rumi terms budget best amid challenges, seeks 2 pc ..

21 minutes ago

Salient features Income Tax measures, reliefs

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.