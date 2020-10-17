UrduPoint.com
Common People Rejected Opposition Agenda: MPA Umar Aftab

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 17th October 2020 | 07:54 PM

Common people rejected opposition agenda: MPA Umar Aftab

The opposition parties do not have any issue for which they can protest; therefore common people rejected the Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) first show

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) :The opposition parties do not have any issue for which they can protest; therefore common people rejected the Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) first show.

These views were expressed by PTI 's member of the Punjab Assembly Umar Aftab while talking to APP on Saturday giving his reaction on the public gathering, organised by the PDM at Gujranwala on Friday night.

He said that the first show of the PDM had failed and a group of 11 parties could not gather an impressive number of people in their first public meeting in Gujranwala.

He said that the language used in the gathering by the PDM leadership against the institutions was absolutely regrettable and insulting which could not be acceptable for a loyal citizen.

He said that the PTI government would not divert its focus from reviving economy and reducing inflation adding that inflation would be significantly reduced in two to three months.

He said that the government had no concern with the opposition and it would continue its efforts to streamline economy and removing price hike.

Umar accused the opposition for the present inflation and said it was because of their policies which collapsed the government institutions , but he added that it was the PTI which would fix all issues and problems of the country with the passage of time.

