Commonwealth Observer Condemns Terrorist Attacks In Pakistan In Run-up To Polls

Sumaira FH Published February 07, 2024 | 11:43 PM

The chair of the Commonwealth Observer Group on Wednesday condemned the recent fatal attacks in Pakistan in the run-up to the general elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) The chair of the Commonwealth Observer Group on Wednesday condemned the recent fatal attacks in Pakistan in the run-up to the general elections.

Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, the chairman of the group, said the Commonwealth stood in solidarity with Pakistan.

“As the Commonwealth, we stand in solidarity with the people of Pakistan and are united in our desire to see the strengthening of the Commonwealth Charter values of peace, democracy, tolerance, respect and understanding," he said in a statement.

Dr Jonathan expressed his sincere condolences to the families of the victims and wished a quick recovery to the injured.

He lauded the security and polling officials for their bravery in ensuring the elections despite the cases of violence.

