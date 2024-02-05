Commonwealth Observers Group Meets CEC
Faizan Hashmi Published February 05, 2024 | 11:22 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) The Commonwealth Observers Group, led by former Nigerian President Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, on Monday met Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja.
The meeting was attended by ECP members, secretary and other senior officers.
CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja, while welcoming the members of the Commonwealth Observers Group, expressed gratitude for their presence in Pakistan.
He appreciated the Commonwealth Secretariat for sending a 15-member observer group along with a nine-member support team to Pakistan to observe the February 8 general elections.
He informed them about the Election Commission's open-door policy for international observers and underscored that Pakistan had issued accreditation cards for over a hundred international observers, ensuring transparency in the electoral process.
The CEC briefed the Commonwealth Observers Group about the election preparations, highlighting the dedicated efforts made by the Election Commission to ensure free, fair, and transparent elections.
The Commonwealth Observers Group commended Pakistan's commitment to holding peaceful and successful elections.
Dr. Jonathan, in his capacity as the Chairman of the Commonwealth Observers Group, expressed appreciation for the Election Commission's thorough preparations and extended gratitude for facilitating the group's visit to Pakistan.
