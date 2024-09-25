Commonwealth Secretariat, Khalili Foundation launch Commonwealth Peace Prize to honor peacebuilders

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) The Commonwealth Secretariat and the Khalili Foundation have unveiled the Commonwealth Peace Prize, a prestigious award recognizing excellence in peacebuilding and honoring long-serving individuals who serve as role models, particularly for the youth.

Launched on the occasion of the International Day of Peace, the triennial award will be conferred to a distinguished peacebuilder from the Commonwealth who has made significant contributions to conflict resolution, social cohesion, and the establishment of sustainable peace. The prize will be awarded to an individual aged 30 or above, with a proven track record of faith and values-based engagement in peacebuilding efforts, said a press release received here on Wednesday.

In a special message marking the launch, Commonwealth Secretary-General Rt. Hon. Patricia Scotland KC highlighted the shared values of peace, democracy, and dignity across the 56 Commonwealth member states.

“Our Commonwealth is a special family, home to diverse nations, cultures, and peoples. We have a common thread of belief in peace, democracy, and the inherent dignity of every individual. Our collective commitment to peace is enshrined in our Commonwealth Charter, from which we draw our strength,” she said.

Secretary-General Scotland also emphasized the shared responsibility of promoting peace across communities.

“As we mark the International Day of Peace, I hope we recognize that building peace is not the responsibility of governments or organizations alone—it is something we all share.”

Professor Sir Nasser David Khalili, Founder and Chairman of the Khalili Foundation, underscored the importance of faith in peacebuilding. “We believe faith can serve as a powerful peacebuilder. On this International Day of Peace, we are delighted to announce our partnership with the Commonwealth to conceive, fund, and deliver the landmark Commonwealth Peace Prize as part of the Commonwealth Faith Festival.”

He expressed hope that the award would inspire peacebuilding initiatives across the Commonwealth. “We hope it will inspire people across the Commonwealth and beyond to act in service of peace and harmony,” he said.

The Commonwealth Peace Prize is part of the faith in the Commonwealth initiative, a collaboration between the Commonwealth Secretariat and the Khalili Foundation, which was established in 2017 to promote innovative peacebuilding methods and support greater harmony across the member states.

Nominations for the prize, which is open to Commonwealth governments and accredited organizations, will close on December 31, 2024. The winner will be announced during Commonwealth Week in 2025 and will receive a financial award of £50,000 to further their work in promoting peace.