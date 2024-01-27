Commonwealth team will be deployed to Pakistan to observe the general elections

At the request of the Election Commission of Pakistan, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, a 13-member Commonwealth Observer Group (COG) is due to arrive in Islamabad on February 1st and will remain in the country until the electoral process is completed, says a press release issued on Saturday

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) At the request of the Election Commission of Pakistan, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, a 13-member Commonwealth Observer Group (COG) is due to arrive in Islamabad on February 1st and will remain in the country until the electoral process is completed, says a press release issued on Saturday.

The press release issued by Senior Communications Officer Media and Public Affairs, Commonwealth Secretariat, Headquarters London, continued that Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland KC has selected a team of multidisciplinary experts from across the Commonwealth. The observer group will offer an independent and comprehensive assessment of the electoral process.

According to the press release, the Commonwealth Secretary-General said, “The Commonwealth is pleased to support Pakistan’s democratic journey. We look forward to peaceful and fair elections.

“I am grateful that the former President of Nigeria, Dr Goodluck Jonathan, has once again accepted our invitation to serve as chair of an election observer group. The team of observers will assess the conduct of the process as a whole and, where appropriate, make recommendations for the further strengthening of the electoral system.

“It is hoped that these recommendations will be of benefit to the people and government of Pakistan in strengthening their electoral processes. The Commonwealth Secretariat would be ready to assist with this process if deemed necessary.

She also called on all stakeholders, including political parties and their supporters, to contribute to a peaceful election in keeping with Commonwealth values.

During their stay, the members of the observer group will be stationed throughout the country. The COG will be supported by a team from the Commonwealth Secretariat led by Mr Linford Andrews, adviser and head of the Electoral Support Section.

While in Pakistan, the members of the observer group will also meet with a wide range of interlocutors, including representatives from political parties, election officials, media stakeholders, and civil society groups.

On election day, members of the COG will observe and consider all aspects of the election process across Pakistan, from the opening of polling stations and the voting process to the counting of ballots and the announcement of results.

Following election day, the group will hold a press conference and issue an interim statement with its preliminary findings.

A final report, which will include recommendations to help improve future electoral processes, will be presented to the government of Pakistan and the Election Commission. The report will also be shared with other stakeholders.

Commonwealth observer groups must abide by the Commonwealth’s Revised Guidelines for the Conduct of Election Observation in Member Countries, which were adopted at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in London in 2018, the PR concluded.

