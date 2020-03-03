A Commonwealth's team is expected to visit Pakistan in near future to help the country improve its Youth Development Index (YDI) by ensuring youth-related developments

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :A Commonwealth's team is expected to visit Pakistan in near future to help the country improve its Youth Development Index (YDI) by ensuring youth-related developments.

A meeting to discuss preliminary preparation and necessary coordination for the visit was held here between Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar and a delegation of the United Nation Development Programme led by Ms. Laura Sheridan, said a press release received here on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the special assistant stressed the need for enhanced collaboration among various ministries and donors for betterment of the youth.

" No government in the past worked for welfare of Pakistani youth.

The country cannot truly progress without mainstreaming youth in socio-economic development," he said.

He said the country's YDI kept on going down as the previous governments could not pay due attention towards welfare of our youth.

He said the present government had already launched remarkable initiatives for youth development and would ensure all required interventions identified for improving their situation.

Ms. Laura Sheridan said the UNDP would extend all possible assistance to help the country regarding youth development.