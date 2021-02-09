UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commotion In NA No Service To Democracy: Asad Qaiser

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 09:04 PM

Commotion in NA no service to democracy: Asad Qaiser

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Babar Awan called on Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser on Tuesday to discuss matters pertaining to legislation and issues of national importance.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Babar Awan called on Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser on Tuesday to discuss matters pertaining to legislation and issues of national importance.

It was decided to convene session of National Assembly on requisition of the opposition. It was also agreed that proceedings of the house would be conducted according to rules of procedure and conduct of business in the National Assembly.

The Speaker said that it was joint responsibility of government and opposition to conduct the proceedings of the house in a smooth manner and ensure a conducive atmosphere in the house.

He said that commotion in the House was neither a service to democracy nor to the people.

He further said that issues of national importance and legislation would be discussed in the forthcoming session.

He said that by conducting the proceedings of the House in a cordial atmosphere, matters of public importance and legislation could be enacted in a better manner.

He said that the aspirations of people were linked with the elected representatives, therefore in order to come up to their expectations, the elected representatives would have to discuss their problems through Parliament.

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs, Dr. Babar Awan, while praising role of Speaker in conducting the proceedings of the House effectively, said that the ruling party and the opposition have always been given equal opportunity in the proceedings of the House.

He hoped that members of National Assembly would follow rules and regulations in the upcoming sessions and would play their positive role in conducting proceedings of the house in a conducive atmosphere.

He said that issues of public importance should be discussed so that confidence of the people and their elected representatives could be increased.

Related Topics

National Assembly Prime Minister Business Babar Awan Parliament Democracy Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Action against land mafia continue: DC

2 minutes ago

Man kills wife over domestic dispute in Faisalabad ..

2 minutes ago

Government would not create hurdles in the way of ..

2 minutes ago

Administrator asks industrialists to play role for ..

2 minutes ago

KP Law Minister resigns after alleged appearance i ..

27 minutes ago

Shahzad says PDM beneficiary of horse trading

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.