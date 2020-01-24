Commssioner for provision of clean drinking water to be ensured

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :Commissioner Naseem Sadiq Friday said that facility of clean drinking water would be ensured for every citizen of the city.

Presiding over a meeting here, he said door to door survey would be conducted to collect the details of all water connections.

He said that condition of current water supply connection would be checked during the survey and information farm had been designed for this purpose.

The commissioner urged citizens to cooperate with the administration by paying pending dues.

Naseem Sadiq added that an awareness campaign about health and cleanliness would be started in the girls Primary schools from next week.