Communal Iftars arrange across Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) :Many NGOs and welfare organizations have organised communal iftars for poor and needy people of the city.

Such communal iftar arranged by rich persons, welfare organizations and NGOs for poor, needy masses, like travelers, patients and attendants at various hospitals, different roads, chowks and other areas.

Various multi national companies and organizations are also distributed iftar packs on roads and streets to commuters.