UrduPoint.com

Communal Iftars Arrange Across Sukkur

Sumaira FH Published April 14, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Communal Iftars arrange across Sukkur

Many NGOs and welfare organizations have organised communal iftars for poor and needy people of the city

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) :Many NGOs and welfare organizations have organised communal iftars for poor and needy people of the city.

Such communal iftar arranged by rich persons, welfare organizations and NGOs for poor, needy masses, like travelers, patients and attendants at various hospitals, different roads, chowks and other areas.

Various multi national companies and organizations are also distributed iftar packs on roads and streets to commuters.

Related Topics

Poor

Recent Stories

DC for crackdown against illegal commercial buildi ..

DC for crackdown against illegal commercial buildings in city

2 minutes ago
 First Group of Evacuated Foreign Sailors Leaves fo ..

First Group of Evacuated Foreign Sailors Leaves for Home Via Russia - DPR Foreig ..

3 minutes ago
 AJK PM sacks five cabinet members for wrong doing

AJK PM sacks five cabinet members for wrong doing

3 minutes ago
 Major bleeding reduced in patients undergoing non- ..

Major bleeding reduced in patients undergoing non-cardiac surgery: Study

3 minutes ago
 Russian Military Hospital in Melitopol Hit by Ukra ..

Russian Military Hospital in Melitopol Hit by Ukraine's Tochka-U March 17- Russi ..

3 minutes ago
 Naval Chief visits PAF Air War College Institute

Naval Chief visits PAF Air War College Institute

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.