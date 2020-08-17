UrduPoint.com
Communication A Strong Medium To Connect Parliamentarians With People: Secretary WPC

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 04:00 PM

Communication a strong medium to connect parliamentarians with people: Secretary WPC

Secretary Women Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) Munaza Hassan has said that communication is a strong medium to connect parliamentarians with common people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :Secretary Women Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) Munaza Hassan has said that communication is a strong medium to connect parliamentarians with common people.

In her tweet, she said effective communication is an extremely important medium to exchange ideas and progress. Munaza Hassan said that Parliamentarians being public representatives bear a bigger responsibility of conveying policies effectively to the masses.

