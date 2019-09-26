Communication and Works bans on transfers

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Department of Communication and Works (C&W) on Thursday imposed ban on every kind of transfers across the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) : Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Department of Communication and Works (C&W) on Thursday imposed ban on every kind of transfers across the province.

On the directives of the Provincial Minister for Communications and Works Akbar Ayub Khan, the Secretary C&W Engineer Mohammad Shahab Khattak imposed ban on the transfers of all employees in the Department of C&W and issued instructions to all the employees that if any of the employee who used political or any other influence should be dealt with strict departmental action.

In this regard, Akbar Ayub Khan has directed that the ongoing projects are being affected due to employees transfers.

"We are trying to ensure timely completion of projects and transfers would be made on grounds of service tenure," the minister said.

Akbar Ayub Khan asserted that the incumbent PTI government is endeavoring to provide equal rights to the public servants and depoliticize the departments according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Our top priority is to eliminate public issues and make employees aware of public service, he said.