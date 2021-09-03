UrduPoint.com

Communication Blackout On Gilani's Death Hits Hospitals, Emergency Services

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 10:20 AM

Communication blackout on Gilani's death hits hospitals, emergency services

ISLAMABAD, Sep 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :The communication blackout clamped by the Modi-led-fascist regime in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) in the backdrop of the death of veteran Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Gilani hit the hospitals and emergency service quite hard.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Outside a hospital in Srinagar, Ghulam Ahmad Sheikh frantically looked for a cab for three hours to shift his son back home.

Their journey home was more than a hundred kilometers and the sudden curfew imposed by the Modi-led fascist regime had left them stranded.

Sheikh had come to the hospital three days ago when his 4-year-old son, Faizan Ahmad Sheikh, complained of stomach ache.

He was immediately taken to a local hospital where few tests were run and the report came fine. But there seemed to be no end to Faizan's pain. Then he was shifted to G.B Pant hospital the only child care facility in the region in Srinagar.

"We were here for two days. Last night, we were asked to go home but we stayed so we could go in the morning. But look at us now, we are stuck and we don't know for how long?" Sheikh said.

On Wednesday night, 92-year-old veteran Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Gilani breathed his last at his residence in Hyderpora area of Srinagar. Soon after the news spread, the Modi-led fascist regime snapped internet and phone services and restrictions were imposed on civilian movement.

The roads were deserted with the police patrolling checkpoints and setting up roadblocks. The abrupt curfew and communication blockade left people stranded.

"I wanted to call my brother and ask him to come and take us. But how will I do that?" Sheikh said, in panic.

"At around 6 am, many people came out of the hospital, attendants mostly, and they were anxious and enquiring about the situation." Patients and attendants reaching the G.B Pant Hospital told media that they were stopped at several roadblocks during the morning hours.

"We left home at 7 am and we reached the hospital at around 11 am. There were policemen everywhere," said Nazir Ahmad Ganai, who had come from north Kashmir's Sopore district with his ailing son.

The communication blackout also scratched the traumatic memories of the August 2019 clampdown, when New Delhi had revoked the region's limited autonomy amid an unprecedented crackdown, including months-long suspension of internet and phone services.

At Lal Ded, the largest maternity hospital in the valley, a man from south Kashmir's Anantnag district said that his wife and newborn baby were discharged on Thursday but couldn't find any ride back home. "We have a car at home but there is no way to call any family member so they can come and pick us," he said.

Another attendant from Kupwara district, who had to shift his ailing mother at SMHS hospital in Srinagar, said it took them five hours to cover the distance of 100 kilometers. "The highway was blocked at several places and it took us a lot of time to travel through the interior roads," he said.

An ambulance driver who works at a hospital in south Kashmir's Pulwama district said he wasn't able to respond to the emergencies as people struggled amid the communication blackout.

"People are not able to contact anyone and the delay can kill patients. I have seen people dying in 2019 because of the delay," he said.

Related Topics

India Internet Police Driver Fine Car Wife Sopore Jammu Srinagar New Delhi Man August 2019 Family Media From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2021

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 3rd September 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 3rd September 2021

2 hours ago
 President urges business community to develop bran ..

President urges business community to develop brand Pakistan, tap export potenti ..

10 hours ago
 SCBA Executive Committee delegation calls on Prime ..

SCBA Executive Committee delegation calls on Prime Minister ; endorses govt's le ..

10 hours ago
 Blinken Discusses With Indian Foreign Secretary Si ..

Blinken Discusses With Indian Foreign Secretary Situation in Afghanistan - US St ..

10 hours ago
 Sardar Attaullah Mengal passed away

Sardar Attaullah Mengal passed away

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.