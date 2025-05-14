- Home
- Pakistan
- Communication dept to install digital technologies for assessment of development projects
Communication Dept To Install Digital Technologies For Assessment Of Development Projects
Umer Jamshaid Published May 14, 2025 | 11:28 PM
Balochistan Communications and Works Department has prepared a plan of the digitalization of all ongoing and completed development projects, workforce, and assets of the department performance
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) Balochistan Communications and Works Department has prepared a plan of the digitalization of all ongoing and completed development projects, workforce, and assets of the department performance.
In a significant step toward modernization, Balochistan's Minister for Communications and Works, Mir Saleem Ahmed Khosa, chaired a high-level meeting focused on installation of digital technologies to evaluate the quality of work on development projects.
The meeting was attended by Secretary Communications and Works Lal Jan Jaffar, Project Director Federal Projects Dr Sajjad Baloch, and other senior officials of the department. The meeting sought comprehensive details regarding the department's infrastructure, human resources, machinery, and all developmental initiatives undertaken over the past five years.
Addressing the participants, Minister Khosa emphasized the urgent need to align the department with modern technological standards. “To meet the demands of the present age and compete globally, we must transition our operations toward digitalization,” he said.
He directed officials to ensure that all data related to development schemes whether completed or still in progress along with the department’s machinery, workforce, and assets, be integrated into a centralized software system. This initiative aims to provide the public with transparent and easily accessible information about all projects with just a single click.
“The goal is to empower citizens by offering full visibility into the progress of development schemes within their districts from the comfort of their homes,” Khosa said. “It is our duty to ensure that people know where and how public funds are being spent.”
Minister Saleem Khosa further reiterated the provincial government’s commitment to transparency, development, and public welfare. He described this digital shift as a crucial step toward good governance and accountability.
The move is expected to enhance efficiency, improve service delivery, and promote public trust by making development efforts more transparent and accessible across Balochistan.
Recent Stories
VC FUUAST participates Kazan forum on Educating Future Academic Leaders
Sharjeel for carrying forward spirit of unity for economic transformation of Pak ..
Solidarity rally held in support of Pakistan Army
Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry praises KORT for ..
Pakistan played vital role in maintaining regional peace, stability: Prof Cheng
Pak-Kuwait BPC reviews entire spectrum of bilateral ties
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur announces Malakand Division ..
Communication dept to install digital technologies for assessment of development ..
ILO, AICS launches project to boost green jobs in KP
Sherry condemns bomb blast in Quetta
Pakistan’s defense proven strong and invincible: Federal Minister for Defense ..
Pakistan believes in dialogue, diplomatic engagement: Pak Amb. Syedah
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sharjeel for carrying forward spirit of unity for economic transformation of Pakistan5 minutes ago
-
Solidarity rally held in support of Pakistan Army5 minutes ago
-
Pak-Kuwait BPC reviews entire spectrum of bilateral ties2 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur announces Malakand Division into two separate a ..2 minutes ago
-
Communication dept to install digital technologies for assessment of development projects2 minutes ago
-
ILO, AICS launches project to boost green jobs in KP2 minutes ago
-
Sherry condemns bomb blast in Quetta2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s defense proven strong and invincible: Federal Minister for Defense Production, Raza Hay ..17 minutes ago
-
Pakistan believes in dialogue, diplomatic engagement: Pak Amb. Syedah17 minutes ago
-
PPP chief condemns attack on convoy of Ali Jattak18 minutes ago
-
Punjab Governor Saleem Haider Khan hails Ghazi officers, soldiers for gallantry in battlefield18 minutes ago
-
PM says Pakistan desires peace in S. Asia; to defend its sovereignty at all costs24 minutes ago