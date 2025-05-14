Communication dept to install digital technologies for assessment of development projects

Balochistan Communications and Works Department has prepared a plan of the digitalization of all ongoing and completed development projects, workforce, and assets of the department performance

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) Balochistan Communications and Works Department has prepared a plan of the digitalization of all ongoing and completed development projects, workforce, and assets of the department performance.

In a significant step toward modernization, Balochistan's Minister for Communications and Works, Mir Saleem Ahmed Khosa, chaired a high-level meeting focused on installation of digital technologies to evaluate the quality of work on development projects.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Communications and Works Lal Jan Jaffar, Project Director Federal Projects Dr Sajjad Baloch, and other senior officials of the department. The meeting sought comprehensive details regarding the department's infrastructure, human resources, machinery, and all developmental initiatives undertaken over the past five years.

Addressing the participants, Minister Khosa emphasized the urgent need to align the department with modern technological standards. “To meet the demands of the present age and compete globally, we must transition our operations toward digitalization,” he said.

He directed officials to ensure that all data related to development schemes whether completed or still in progress along with the department’s machinery, workforce, and assets, be integrated into a centralized software system. This initiative aims to provide the public with transparent and easily accessible information about all projects with just a single click.

“The goal is to empower citizens by offering full visibility into the progress of development schemes within their districts from the comfort of their homes,” Khosa said. “It is our duty to ensure that people know where and how public funds are being spent.”

Minister Saleem Khosa further reiterated the provincial government’s commitment to transparency, development, and public welfare. He described this digital shift as a crucial step toward good governance and accountability.

The move is expected to enhance efficiency, improve service delivery, and promote public trust by making development efforts more transparent and accessible across Balochistan.