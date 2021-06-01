UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Communication Deptt Releases Rs 103 Mn, Spent Rs 21.3 Mln In Bajaur

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 09:30 PM

Communication Deptt releases Rs 103 mn, spent Rs 21.3 mln in Bajaur

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly was informed on Tuesday that Rs 741.47 million were allocated for Communication Department district Bajaur in which Rs 103 million has been released for fiscal year 2020-21.

In a written reply to the question of Nighat Orakzai of PPP, the Communication Department said that Rs 21.3 million was spent so far.

Similarly, in written reply to the question of Khushdil Khan Advocate of ANP informed the House that Communication Department has released funds for the renovation of public buildings in Peshawar every year.

The department informed that Rs 369,000 has released for fiscal year 2015-16 in which Rs 368 376 were spent. Similarly Rs 154,152,400 released in which Rs 152,296,063 were spent in 2016-17, Rs 325,162,800 released and spentRs 318,325,682 in 2017-18, Rs 47,762,666,400 released in which spent Rs 466,568,278 in 2018-19 and releasedRs 447,399,300 and spent Rs 43,4240,338 for fiscal year 2019-20.

More Stories From Pakistan

