Communication equipments distributed among police for polling day

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) Communication equipments have been distributed among police officials for comprehensive coordination for any emergency like situation during the general elections here on Monday.

The City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali, distributed 500 wireless sets among the police officials to quick response and comprehensive coordination in any emergency-like situation during elections. He also distributed metal detectors and mega phones among the police officials for their deployment at polling stations.

Speaking on the occasion, the CPO said that a total of 1864 polling stations have been set up in Multan where more than 11000 police officials would be deployed to maintain law and order situation, however, a large number of police reserves would remain alert at police line for rapid response in any untoward incident.

He said that the police department has completed all arrangements for conducting elections under foolproof security.