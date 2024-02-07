Communication infrastructure, imperative for GB development: PM

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Wednesday said that development of the proper communication system and other necessary infrastructure in Gilgit-Baltistan was important to ensure sustainable development of the area.

"The construction of a communication system and other necessary infrastructure can further promote the tourism sector of Gilgit-Baltistan and create opportunities for economic development in the region," he said while talking to a 17-member delegation of Royal Foundation of Gilgit-Baltistan, headed by Raja Nazimul Amin.

Prime Minister Kakar said Gilgit-Baltistan was rich in natural resources and the people of the area were very hospitable.

He said that a positive trend in tourism had been witnessed in the area after the upgradation of Skardu Airport to the international airport.

He said multiple countries were showing keen interest to collaborate with Pakistan in the tourism sector.

The prime minister directed the authorities concerned to devise a strategy to work out a sustainable solution to the issue of electricity in Gilgit-Baltistan.

He also directed to devise a plan for enhancing the quota of GB students in the higher education and technical education sectors of all provinces of the country.

He said the overall development of Gilgit-Baltistan was linked with the social integration across the area.

He also appreciated the services of Royal Foundation of Gilgit-Baltistan in multiple sectors in the area.

The delegation presented proposals to the prime minister to improve the working of various sectors of Gilgit-Baltistan.

The prime minister was apprised that some 1.6 million tourists visited Gilgit-Baltistan last year.

On the occasion, members of the Royal Foundation of Gilgit-Baltistan also presented a cultural robe as a souvenir to Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar.