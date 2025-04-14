Communication Minister, Saad Rafique discuss economic stability, investments

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan met with PML-N senior leader and ex-Federal Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique to deliberate on Pakistan's political and economic conditions, with a particular focus on fostering economic stability, boosting investments, and addressing other pressing issues.

During the meeting, Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan expressed optimism regarding the country's current trajectory stating that Pakistan is heading in the right direction.

Both the leaders agreed upon that the challenges being faced by the country which are beginning to be addressed, effectively. Abdul Aleem Khan remarked that there is a growing sense of trust and confidence among both local and international investors and expressed hope that the national economy is approaching a significant take-off phase in the coming years.

Abdul Aleem Khan and Khawaja Saad Rafique lauded the Government’s achievements and reaffirmed the ongoing political partnership between the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz. Khawaja Saad Rafique emphasized the Federal Government's commitment to establishing peace and stability in the provinces of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The meeting was also attended by General Secretary of IPP Punjab and Member of the Punjab Assembly Shoaib Siddiqui along with senior PML-N leader and former MPA Mian Naseer Ahmed.

