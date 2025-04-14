Open Menu

Communication Minister, Saad Rafique Discuss Economic Stability, Investments

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 14, 2025 | 05:40 PM

Communication Minister, Saad Rafique discuss economic stability, investments

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan met with PML-N senior leader and ex-Federal Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique to deliberate on Pakistan's political and economic conditions, with a particular focus on fostering economic stability, boosting investments, and addressing other pressing issues.

During the meeting, Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan expressed optimism regarding the country's current trajectory stating that Pakistan is heading in the right direction.

Both the leaders agreed upon that the challenges being faced by the country which are beginning to be addressed, effectively. Abdul Aleem Khan remarked that there is a growing sense of trust and confidence among both local and international investors and expressed hope that the national economy is approaching a significant take-off phase in the coming years.

Abdul Aleem Khan and Khawaja Saad Rafique lauded the Government’s achievements and reaffirmed the ongoing political partnership between the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz. Khawaja Saad Rafique emphasized the Federal Government's commitment to establishing peace and stability in the provinces of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The meeting was also attended by General Secretary of IPP Punjab and Member of the Punjab Assembly Shoaib Siddiqui along with senior PML-N leader and former MPA Mian Naseer Ahmed.

APP/tsw-szm

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed meets with Director of Government A ..

Saif bin Zayed meets with Director of Government Agency at Cabinet of Ministers ..

6 hours ago
 General Civil Aviation Authority announces resumpt ..

General Civil Aviation Authority announces resumption of air flights between UAE ..

6 hours ago
 UAE’s Premier Marine delivers Rawabi 73 to Valli ..

UAE’s Premier Marine delivers Rawabi 73 to Vallianz Offshore Services

7 hours ago
 Elite group of professional, amateur anglers to co ..

Elite group of professional, amateur anglers to compete in Yas Grand Kingfish Ch ..

7 hours ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minist ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Republic of North Macedo ..

8 hours ago
 Government estimate shows record decline of Japane ..

Government estimate shows record decline of Japanese nationals as of October 202 ..

8 hours ago
Zayed bin Hamad honours French rider Kevin Staut a ..

Zayed bin Hamad honours French rider Kevin Staut as winner of 14th UAE President ..

8 hours ago
 Real estate leaders discuss opportunities in shapi ..

Real estate leaders discuss opportunities in shaping future of urban infrastruct ..

8 hours ago
 UAE President and Prime Minister of North Macedoni ..

UAE President and Prime Minister of North Macedonia discuss bilateral cooperatio ..

9 hours ago
 UAE Cabinet, chaired by Mohammed bin Rashid, appro ..

UAE Cabinet, chaired by Mohammed bin Rashid, approves launch of first integrated ..

9 hours ago
 Portugese Deus brothers win FIP Silver Damac Dubai

Portugese Deus brothers win FIP Silver Damac Dubai

9 hours ago
 Dubai International Airport’s global lead reflec ..

Dubai International Airport’s global lead reflects emirate’s status: CEO of ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan