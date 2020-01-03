Communication Ministry succumbs to transporters’ pressure, suspends notification

(@fidahassanain)

Failure of ministry of Communication under Federal Minister for Murad Saeed to assess response of the transporters against heavy fines for violating traffic rules in the country resulted in backlash, the sources in the ministry say.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 3rd, 2020) The ministry for communication and national highways suspended a notification issued earlier for heavy fines on transports after successful negotiations with transporters here on Friday.

The Federal Communication Minister under Federal Minister Murad Saeed earlier issued a notification regarding heavy fines on the transporters for violating traffic rules across the country. The Transporters, however, rejected the notification and went on strike by leaving thousands of passengers helpless at the bus stations in various cities of Punjab and other parts of the country. The police took many transporters into custody.

The ministry imposed Rs. 2500 over small vehicles for violating traffic rules and for over-speeding. But the transporters stopped their transport services and went on to strike, resulting in huge trouble for the passengers. Finally, the ministry under Murad Saeed succumbed to transporters’ pressure which suspended notification.

On Thursday late night, transporters ended their strike after successful negotiations with Punjab Governor Ch Mohammad Sarwar and provincial Transport Minister Jahanzeb Khan Khichi. Punjab Governor Sarwar also ordered police to release all detained transporters and drivers in Punjab. Addressing a joint-press conference, Punjab Governor Mohammad Sarwar and Transport Minister Jahanzeb Khichi said that they had successful meeting with the transporters who were now going to end their strike.

Public and Goods Transport Alliance Chairman Ismat Ullah Khan Niazi, Vice Chairman Mohammad Aleem Butt were also present there at Governor House Lahore on Thursday. Government and Transporters agreed to constitute committee, consisting of four representatives of each side, to solve the issue of increase in fines and other issues. In meeting, Principle Secretary to Governor Dr. Rashid Mansoor, Commissioner Lahore, CCPO Lahore, also participated in negotiations along with Governor Punjab and Transport Minister Punjab. Governor Punjab Mohammad Sarwar has said that he is thankful to transporters who have agreed to call off strike on assurances of provincial and federal government. Governor Punjab further added that he had been in full contact with Prime Minister, Chief Minister, Federal Minister Communications and other officials along with transporters. He said that he was overly concerned because public was bearing the brunt of strike. He further added that that he remained very concerned due to the problems faced by the commuters because of the strike of transporters. He also said that he will fully support the right demands of transporters and assist them in negotiations with federal government.