UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Communication Network, Quality Education, Vital For Speedy Development Of Merged Tribal Districts: PM

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 04:09 PM

Communication network, quality education, vital for speedy development of merged tribal districts: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said modern communication infrastructure and quality education were imperative for the sustainable progress of merged tribal districts and the government was allocating substantial funds to ensure optimum services to local people

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said modern communication infrastructure and quality education were imperative for the sustainable progress of merged tribal districts and the government was allocating substantial funds to ensure optimum services to local people.

Addressing the function after inauguration of Timergara-Khar- Mohmand Gat Road, he stressed the need to substantially promote quality education, especially technical education for the socio-economic development and uplift of merged areas.

He said communication infrastructure was vital for the promotion of trade, tourism and investment, in addition to generation of employment opportunities for local people.

The government was committed to promoting education in seven tribal districts by ensuring every child the access to quality educational institutions, he added.

In the previous years, he said students of Bajaur had to travel Peshawar for pursuing higher education, adding now best educational institutions were being set up here to groom local students for bracing modern challenges.

Expressing gratitude to the Chief Minister for extending Sehat Cards to all families of Khyber Pakthunkhwa, he said it was a revolutionary programme in the health sector for providing free treatment up to Rs7,50,000 per year in any hospital on panel.

The Prime Minister said that the PTI Government inherited huge debt burden due to flawed policies of past rulers adding they proceeded abroad and were now living in costly flats in London.

Before KP-FATA merger, the PM said there had been lot of hue and cry but the government successfully completed the merger plan thereby putting the tribal districts on road to progress and development.

Referring to intra-Afghan dialogue, the Prime Minister said it was surely a positive initiative and it would have impact on the entire region especially the tribal belt. The trade and investment would get boost besides bringing 'an ease of doing business' and trade activities in the region, he added.

He said the government was constructing border markets in merged tribal districts that would eventually facilitate traders and businessmen of Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Inspired by the scenic beauty of merged districts, the Prime Minister said the government would tap this rich tourism potential for benefit of its people.

He said a survey was conducted during 2013-18 in Khyber Pakthunkhwa that revealed substantial reduction in poverty in the province due to enormous growth of tourism.

He said tourism in merged areas would be promoted as it had great potential to generate employment opportunities for people.

The Prime Minister thanked the UAE Government for financial support for the said road project.

Governor Khyber Pakthunkhwa, Shah Faman, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Federal Minister for Communication, Murad Saeed and Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Noorul Haq Qadari were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Afghanistan Peshawar Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister Business Education UAE Road London Progress Hue Border Market All Government Best Employment

Recent Stories

France to rule on alleged Rwanda genocide financie ..

2 minutes ago

Countries with weak economy cannot defend themselv ..

16 minutes ago

World Rabies Day observed at UVAS

20 minutes ago

Benfica agree to sell Ruben Dias to Man City, Otam ..

9 minutes ago

All major rivers run normal:FFC

9 minutes ago

Model Courts dispose of 792 cases

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.