Communication secy briefs Public Accounts Committee on electronic toll and traffic management system

The sub-committee of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Thursday sought briefing from communication secretary on electronic toll and traffic management (ETTM) system

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :The sub-committee of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Thursday sought briefing from communication secretary on electronic toll and traffic management (ETTM) system.

The committee, chaired by MNA Munaza Hassan, directed secretary to also brief the committee on mechanism of awarding the contract.

The audit officials informed the committee that the term of ETTM contract was valid for one year from the date of commencement of toll operation by the contractor.

The contract was extendable for further one year provided that the contractor fulfilled the conditions.

The record relating to operation and management contracts at various ETTM toll plazas disclosed that the term of one year of the contracts was expired in all ETTM based toll plazas but the contractors kept operating the toll collection without any authorization, said the audit officials.

This resulted in irregular continuation of operation and management contracts involving net revenue of Rs2,109 million.

The secretary responded that several attempts were made to procure operation and management services based contracts for ETTM toll plazas, however, due to frequent intervention by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) the procurement could not be materialized.

He sought one month to resolve the matter at departmental level upon which the committee directed him to give a presentation to committee members about how many toll plazas were there and who was managing them for how much time?