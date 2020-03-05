UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Communication Secy Briefs Public Accounts Committee On Electronic Toll And Traffic Management System

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 10:48 PM

Communication secy briefs Public Accounts Committee on electronic toll and traffic management system

The sub-committee of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Thursday sought briefing from communication secretary on electronic toll and traffic management (ETTM) system

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :The sub-committee of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Thursday sought briefing from communication secretary on electronic toll and traffic management (ETTM) system.

The committee, chaired by MNA Munaza Hassan, directed secretary to also brief the committee on mechanism of awarding the contract.

The audit officials informed the committee that the term of ETTM contract was valid for one year from the date of commencement of toll operation by the contractor.

The contract was extendable for further one year provided that the contractor fulfilled the conditions.

The record relating to operation and management contracts at various ETTM toll plazas disclosed that the term of one year of the contracts was expired in all ETTM based toll plazas but the contractors kept operating the toll collection without any authorization, said the audit officials.

This resulted in irregular continuation of operation and management contracts involving net revenue of Rs2,109 million.

The secretary responded that several attempts were made to procure operation and management services based contracts for ETTM toll plazas, however, due to frequent intervention by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) the procurement could not be materialized.

He sought one month to resolve the matter at departmental level upon which the committee directed him to give a presentation to committee members about how many toll plazas were there and who was managing them for how much time?

Related Topics

National Accountability Bureau Traffic All From Million

Recent Stories

Sawab Centre launches campaign to expose brutal ex ..

6 minutes ago

Confronting Misinformation on COVID-19 Crucial Par ..

2 minutes ago

Two booked for supplying dead chicken in Lahore

2 minutes ago

Reports of suspects of coronavirus in Punjab negat ..

2 minutes ago

Sindh Governor distributes sewing machines among n ..

2 minutes ago

Early life stress can leave lasting impacts on bra ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.