Communication Secy Seeks PAC's Help To Recover Land Compensation Money Form Punjab Govt

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 10:00 PM

Communication Secretary for Jawad Rafique Malik Thursday appealed the sub-committee of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) to provide helping hands in gaining the cost of land acquired by the Punjab government for Orange Line project

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :Communication Secretary for Jawad Rafique Malik Thursday appealed the sub-committee of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) to provide helping hands in gaining the cost of land acquired by the Punjab government for Orange Line project.

He informed the sub-committee, led by MNA Raja Riaz Hussain that Punjab government had acquired two properties of Pakistan Post in Lahore for Orange Line Metro Train project.

He said the Punjab government had not so far paid the compensation amount of Rs410 million to the ministry.

The audit officials said as per law, it was the duty of the departmental controlling officer to have a consistent check on all the sums adding no amount to be kept outstanding.

The secretary said a letter was written to the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) to either give alternate land against the said properties or pay the compensation cost to the ministry but there was no progress yet.

The ministry had now written a letter to the chief secretary Punjab to look into the matter and solve the issue on urgent basis, said the secretary adding in case he was not answered, the chief minister Punjab would be requested for recovery of the compensation money in accordance with land accusation act.

Upon his request, the convener of the committee directed the PAC secretariat to write a letter to the Punjab chief secretary to expedite the issue and submit report in three months.

