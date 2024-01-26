Communication To Foster Global Understanding: Governor
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 26, 2024 | 06:32 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman said that in the realm of media, communication plays a pivotal role in shaping societies and fostering global understanding.
He gave this message at the concluding ceremony of the 2nd International Media and Communication Conference organised by Punjab University Department of Communication and Media Research and University of Management and Technology.
On this occasion, Chairman PHEC Prof Dr. Shahid Munir, PU VC Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood, Rector UMT Dr Asif Raza, Leads University VC Dr Nadeem Ahmad Bhatti, DG PEMRA Ikram Barkat, Director school of Communication Studies Prof Dr Nosheena Saleem, Dean School of Media and Communication Studies, UMT Dr Anjum Zia, researchers, eminent journalists, alumnus, faculty members and a large number of students were present.
Muhammad Balighur Rehman said that intersection of academia and media is crucial for nurturing critical thinking and fostering innovation and he believes the insights gained here will pave the way for a more informed and interconnected world. He stated that the conference has been a testament to our commitment to exploring the dynamic landscape of media in the 21st century.
He said the diverse perspectives shared by esteemed speakers from around the world have undoubtedly contributed to a wealth of knowledge that will guide our future endeavors. He said the recommendations and discussions from this conference will serve as a roadmap for enhancing media communication practices, promoting ethical journalism, and addressing the evolving challenges in this digital age.
Dr Shahid Munir said that the transformative power of technology has given rise to an era where information knows no boundaries. He said that today we are witness to a revolution that is fundamentally altering the way we consume, produce and share information. He said that social media platforms, blogs and podcasts have empowered individuals to become active contributors to the vast tapestry of information. He said that in the midst of these transformations, the importance of responsible journalism and media literacy cannot be overstated, as the gatekeepers of information journalists play a pivotal role in shaping public opinion.
He said that PHEC has formed a committee of PR professionals to prepare recommendations for promotion of positive activities in the universities on media.
Dr Khalid Mahmood said that the use of digital technology is increasing rapidly due to which censorship in the field of journalism is eliminating and citizen journalism has been promoted. He said that artificial intelligence has made it difficult to differentiate between real and fake. He said that media literacy and research should be promoted to deal with these challenges in which private and public institutions should play a role together.
He congratulated the organisers for organising the best conference.
Dr Asif Raza said that Punjab University is the oldest and great university of Pakistan with which it is a matter of honor to work together. He said that the participation of 7 national and 1 international organization in the two-day international conference is welcome not only for educational institutions but also for the media industry.
He said that we all have to play a role for the prosperity of the country. Ikram Barkat said that it is everyone's responsibility to take care of the country's dignity and security. Senior journalist Dr Waqar Chaudhry said that freedom of expression is everyone's right, but it should also have a limit. Prof Dr Nosheena Saleem said that the purpose of organising the conference was to provide awareness to the young students about the latest trends in media and communication.
She thanked Lahore College for Women University Lahore, Nimal University, UMT, Kinnaird College University, Leeds University, University of South Asia for their support for the two-day international conference.
Professor Dr. Anjum Zia said that 190 research papers were received for the conference, out of which 76 papers were selected and presented in 22 sessions.
She said that 5 international and 45 national experts expressed their views in the conference. Later souvenirs were presented to the distinguished guests and organisers.
