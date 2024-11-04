Communication, Works Dept Working Diligently To Accomplish CM Initiatives: Officials
Muhammad Irfan Published November 04, 2024 | 05:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) The Punjab government has embarked on the journey of constructing state of the art infrastructures of different sectors for which the Communication and Works Department of Punjab has been working diligently to accomplish all CM initiatives within the stipulated time.
The project of Model Agricultural Mall envisioned by CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has been kicked off in four districts of the province, which would not only revolutionize agriculture related market in the province but also be helpful for the masses to have agricultural products within one roof. To construct Model Agricultural Malls in Multan, Sargodha, Sahiwal and Bahawalpur, the government has already embarked Rs1.3 billion.
While briefing about constructions progress of all sites to the Minister for Communication and Works Punjab Sohaib Ahmad Bharth, officers of the department unfolded that around 150 laborers have been working day and night on all sites.
“Each Model Agricultural Mall consists of Model Shop Block, Store Block, Machinery and Training Block” the officers of C& W briefed the Minister.
They said that the Multan Model Agricultural Mall is being constructed on a piece of land of 24 Kanal whose DPC and plinth beam work has so far been completed, Bahawalpur Model Agricultural Mall on 64 Kanal with a completion of Excavations and base work, Sahiwal on 24 Kanal with completion of brick work and super structure and Sargodha on 63 Kanal with completion of PCC and excavation work so far.
Minister Sohaib Ahmad Bharth said that the project will be completed by June 2025 and it is good that the officers of C&W have been monitoring the progress of the project on a daily basis.
