Communications Minister Briefed On Construction Of NHA Apartments

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 10, 2023 | 04:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Asad Mehmood was given a detailed briefing on Tuesday regarding the construction of apartments for the employees of the National Highway Authority (NHA).

The minister was informed that 456 apartments would be constructed in the A, B, C and D categories. He was informed that the project would be completed in the time of three years and two months.

The minister instructed the authorities to consult the relevant departments and start the project at the earliest.

He said that apartments should be built on international standards.

He said that after the completion of the project in Islamabad, similar residential projects would be started for the NHA's regional offices.

The minister affirmed to do his best for the employees of NHA in his tenure and said that no negligence would be tolerated in the project.

He also passed instructions for the construction of two additional loops at the junctions of Motorway M1 and M2 which will provide ease to the passengers traveling towards the airport.

