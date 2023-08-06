Communications Minister grieved over loss of lives in train accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2023 ) :Minister of Communications Maulana Asad Mehmood on Sunday expressed deep grief and sorrow over loss of precious lives in Hazara Express accident in Nawabshah.

Maulana Asad Mahmood expressed his condolences to the families of those who lost lives in the accident.

The minister while praying for the recovery of the injured, appealed to the local people to help them and donate blood.

He urged the provincial government to provide the best medical facilities to the injured.