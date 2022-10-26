Communications minister meets UPU DG

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Communications Asad Mehmood met with Director General of Universal Postal Union (UPU) Masahiko Metoki in Berne, Switzerland.

DG Pakistan Post Hassan Akhtar Rana and Pakistan's Ambassador to Switzerland Aamir Shaukat were also present in the meeting held at the UPU Headquarters, said a press release.

Asad led the Pakistani delegation to attend the UN agency's Council of Administration (CA) annual meeting, on a special invitation from Metoki.

The UPU director general appreciated Pakistan's dynamic role in the Union's activities throughout the history and highlighted the country's positive role as vice chair of the CA during 2016-2021.

He also expressed his concern on the devastation caused by the recent floods in Pakistan. Pakistan would be included as a priority country in the Regional Development Program (RDP) and Multiple Infrastructure Program (MIP), he said.

"UPU will extensively support Pakistan Post for rehabilitation of postal infrastructure in the flood-affected areas of the country through its 'Quality of Service' programme and Regional Development Fund," he said.

DG Masahiko also pledged to extend support to Pakistan Post by providing free of charge trainings to its officers at Berne with key focus on International Financial System (IFS) modules along with the complimentary consultancy support regarding IFS implementation in the field units.

The federal minister showed keen interest in adopting UPU product IFS, especially in its domestic financial services modules.

The Pakistani delegation showed their resolve to transform Pakistan Post using modern and innovative approaches, in line with the UPU initiative.