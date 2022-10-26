UrduPoint.com

Communications Minister Meets UPU DG Metoki

Umer Jamshaid Published October 26, 2022 | 02:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Communications Asad Mehmood has met with Director General of Universal Postal Union (UPU) Masahiko Metoki.

DG Pakistan Post Hassan Akhtar Rana and Pakistan's Ambassador to Switzerland Aamir Shaukat were also present in the meeting, said a press release.

Metoki appreciated Pakistan's vibrant role in UPU activities throughout its history. He also expressed concern over the recent devastation caused by floods in Pakistan.

UPU announced massive support to Pakistan Post for the rehabilitation of post office infrastructure in the flood-affected areas across Pakistan.

"Pakistan will be included as a priority country in regional development and multiple infrastructure programmes," Metoki said.

The minister expressed keen interest in adopting UPU product International Financial System (IFS). "Pakistan Post is providing services worldwide at a low cost and in the best possible way. According to UPU, Pakistan will bring innovation in the postal services," he said.

Asad led a delegation to UPU Headquarters on special invitation of UPU and also attended the annual meeting of its Council of Administration.

