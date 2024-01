(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2024) Caretaker Minister for Communications, Maritime Affairs and Railways Shahid Ashraf Tarar on Friday called on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar.

In the meeting, the matters pertaining to the relevant ministries were discussed, a PM Office press release said.