Communications ministry drives major reforms, strengthens regional connectivity during last year

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) Ministry of Communications has made remarkable strides in modernizing infrastructure, improving services, and strengthening regional linkages during the past year.

Several important initiatives have been rolled out, focusing on key sectors such as transportation, e-governance, and public outreach.

The key achievements during the one year of the government included significant reforms and improvements across various sectors. The Ministry implemented amendments to align with the State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) Act, 2023, fully adopted e-Office, and abolished 40 vacant posts, saving Rs. 36 million annually. The agreements with Belarus, Russia, China, and other countries were signed to enhance regional connectivity and infrastructure. According to official documents, National Highway Authority (NHA) has made substantial progress with initiatives like the widening of the N-5 highway and securing funding for key road improvements. The NHA also increased toll revenue by Rs. 9 billion and proposed new road projects, including the Karachi-Hyderabad and Kharian-Rawalpindi motorways, with feasibility studies currently in progress. The National Highway & Motorways Police (NH&MP) played a key role in road safety by implementing the Axle Load Control Regime and issuing more than 20,000 driving licenses.

The NH&MP also launched safety programs to ensure better protection for road users. The Pakistan Post Office Department (PPOD) exceeded its revenue targets by 30%, modernized its services, and enhanced e-commerce and remittance networks, making significant strides in its operations. The Construction Technology and Training Institute (CTTI) helped train thousands of students and achieved international recognition by securing 3rd place in a global competition, showcasing its role in skill development. These efforts highlight progress in infrastructure, service modernization, and regional cooperation. The Ministry conducted various public relations and outreach activities to engage citizens and stakeholders. On October 24, 2024, NHA held an inauguration ceremony for the new Hub River Bridge, attended by key ministers. Media campaigns were launched to raise awareness on toll rate revisions, new projects, and infrastructure maintenance. A flood emergency awareness campaign in July 2024 was instrumental in saving lives, additionally, campaigns to promote M-Tag usage on motorways were held throughout 2024, leading to a 98% usage rate on the Sialkot-Lahore Motorway. A new campaign is currently underway to expand M-Tag use nationwide.

/778