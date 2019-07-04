Communications Ministry recovers Rs 7880 million embezzled public money

Ministry of Communications has deposited Rs 7880 million in national exchequer which it had recovered after special audit of various federalized road projects

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :Ministry of Communications has deposited Rs 7880 million in national exchequer which it had recovered after special audit of various federalized road projects.

An official of Ministry of Communications told APP that on the directives of Minister for Communications Murad Saeed , a campaign had been launched for recovery of embezzled amount of the ministry in various contracts.

He said that an amount of Rs 4500 million has recently been deposited in after special audit of various projects of the ministry. In the first phase Rs 4230 million were deposited in the exchequer ,he said.