Communications Ministry Revenue Increases Massively By 62pc In 15 Months: Report

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 07th December 2019 | 02:58 PM

Communications ministry revenue increases massively by 62pc in 15 months: report

A record increase of 62 per cent has been observed in the revenue of the communications ministry in the last 15 months

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 07th December, 2019) A record increase of 62 per cent has been observed in the revenue of the communications ministry in the last 15 months.According to a report, the ministry, while issuing its performance report of the last 15 months, stated that it has generated revenue of Rs.24.42 billion, and the National Highway Authority (NHA) has received Rs11.

9 billion through its accountability process.

The NHA has completed all ongoing projects within the specified timeframe, the report added."The record of corruption cases reported in the department was handed over to the PM's Inquiry Commission and the NAB", the report said.Around Rs237.8 million were saved in the communication ministry through austerity drive under the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

