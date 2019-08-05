Communications ministry starts human resource management in National Highway Authority

Ministry of communications has taken another step towards promotion of good governance in National Highway Authority (NHA) by starting human resource management for the first time, said a press release issued here Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :Ministry of communications has taken another step towards promotion of good governance in National Highway Authority NHA ) by starting human resource management for the first time, said a press release issued here Monday.

As per details, the ministry of communications had uploaded the complete service record of all the NHA employees on website and it had been made mandatory for all the employees to show their assets and come into tax net within a period of one week. This will be applicable to employees from Grade 22 to Class IV.

Moreover, complete service record of all the NHA employees has also been uploaded.

The press release further said complete record of assets and tax would help reveal the amount of tax paid and how much tax was hidden. Details of honorarium awarded, penalties given, transfer/posting, disciplinary proceeding inquiry, investigation, punishment and dismissal from service are being provided on the website.

This step is a part of reforms being introduced in NHA towards prevailing good governance. It will also prepare the ground to ensure transparent transfer/posting of officers in NHA.