Communications Ministry Starts Implementation Of PM's Directives For Facilitation Of Disabled, Elderly

29 seconds ago Fri 02nd August 2019 | 04:00 PM

Communications Ministry starts implementation of PM's directives for facilitation of disabled, elderly

Ministry of Communications has started taking practical steps for implementation of Prime Minister's directions for facilitation of disabled persons and senior citizens

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :Ministry of Communications has started taking practical steps for implementation of Prime Minister's directions for facilitation of disabled persons and senior citizens.

The ministry has written an emergency letter to National Highway Authority and National Highways and Motorways Police for implementation of PM's directives in this regard.

At the rest areas on the motorway special arrangements for facilitation of disabled and elderly people have been made compulsory. At all rest areas and wash rooms availability of ramps would be ensured.

Similarly availability of wheel chairs would also be ensured at rest areas. The wheel chairs for the disabled and elderly would be provided with the cooperation of Bait ul Maal.

The transporters have also been issued directives for early implementation of PM' s directives.

More Stories From Pakistan

