Communications' Secretary for timely completion of ongoing projects of Zhob Division

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :Balochistan Secretary for Communications and Works (C&W) Ali Akbar Baloch on Tuesday directed officials concerned for taking steps to timely complete all the ongoing development schemes in Zhob Division to facilitate people in the areas.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting of the development sub-committee regarding road sectors schemes of Quetta zone, Zhob division included in PSDP 2021-22 schemes.

The meeting was attended by Chief Engineer Design Sajjad Baloch and the representative of P&D Department and the District Engineer Officers of Zhob Division.

In the meeting, the progress of road sector schemes in various districts of Zhob Division was reviewed.

On this occasion, Provincial Secretary Communications and Works Ali Akbar Baloch said that all the ongoing development schemes in Zhob Division should be completed on time so that the people of these districts and especially the farmers could benefit from the development projects and their agricultural products, fruits etc, could easily reach the market.

The Secretary said that due to the recent rains and floods, the road infrastructure of the province has suffered considerable damage, but keeping in mind the interests of the people, the Department of Communications and Works has made every effort to maintain all the highways of the province and the department was also successful in these efforts.

He gave instructions to all the engineer officers of the concerned department that quality and transparency should be the first priority in all the ongoing development projects in the province.

He said that effective and strong communication system was the guarantee of development of Balochistan saying that the speed of work on development projects should be accelerated so that the related projects would be completed soon.

He said that effective and strong measures were being taken for the improvement of infrastructure and road infrastructure across the province. The Department of Communication and Works has a key role for the development and prosperity of the province, he added.

He said that the current government under the leadership of Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddous Bizenjo and Provincial Minister of Communications and Works Sardar Abdul Rahman Khetran was using all resources to improve the development of the province and especially the communication system.

In order to improve the infrastructure in the province, the development projects at the cost of billions of rupees are going on rapidly, the completion of which will bring development and prosperity to the areas, he noted.