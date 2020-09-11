Communications & Works minister pays homage to Quaid-e-Azam

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Communications and Works Sardar Asif Nikai has paid homage to the struggle of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah for creation of Pakistan.

Paying homage to the Quaid-e-Azam, the minister said that the great Quaid gave a strong mission to the Muslims of the Subcontinent. Because of the enthusiastic leadership of Quaid-e-Azam, Pakistan came into being. He said that the atrocities perpetrated by India on Kashmiris and other minorities have proved true the Two-Nation Theory of Quaid-e-Azam. He added that it was not possible to reach the destination without following the thoughts of Quaid-e-Azam.

The provincial minister said that under the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the Muslims of the Subcontinent gained a separate homeland through a political movement which is a unique example in the history of the world. The Quaid-e-Azam laid the foundation of such a strong movement which finally made Pakistan possible and that is why today we are living in an independent state.

He said the incumbent government is trying to give practical meaning to the dreams of Quaid-e-Azam. Prime Minister Imran Khan wants to make Pakistan a great country according to the Quaid's thinking, he added.