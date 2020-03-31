Communities role must to curb spread of COVID-19: Commissioner

Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Division Javed Khan Marwat has urged people to cooperate with district administration to curb coronavirus spread

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :

Presiding over a meeting to review measures of the district administration it had adopted for stopping spread of coronavirus, the commissioner said coronavirus had emerged as a challenge of international level and it could be defeated with cooperation of the communities.

He urged people to follow the government-suggested precautionary measures against coronavirus and inform operational room in case of any suspected coronavirus patient in their area so that the rapid response team timely examined him or her.

He said that currently 19 suspected persons of coronavirus were staying in Darazinda quarantine while 242 had been put in Gomal Medical College's, adding safety rooms had been allocated for doctors there.

He said a laboratory had been put up in the district with capacity to perform tests of 14 suspected coronavirus patients simultaneously.

He said presently six tests were conducted on daily basis, however, he added the lab's capacity was being enhanced to cater to more patients. He said that circle of the rapid response teams would be expanded to union council level. The commissioner directed the district police to thoroughly check vehicles and trucks at check posts which had been set up in the district.

He also appreciated services of the law enforcement forces, doctors and paramedical staff in the critical hour, adding they were playing frontline role and hoped that coronavirus would be defeated.

The meeting was attended by Station Commander Brig Shamraz Khan, Regional Police Officer Syed Imtiaz Shah, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Umair, District Police Officer Capt Wahid Mehmood District Health Officer Dr Arif Mehmood and other officials of the relevant departments.