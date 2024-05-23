Open Menu

Community Awareness Campaigns Urged In Fight Against Malnutrition: DC

Umer Jamshaid Published May 23, 2024 | 08:21 PM

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Qamber Shahdadkot, Sajjad Ali Qadri chaired an important meeting of the District Nutrition Coordination Committee held here on Thursday

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Qamber Shahdadkot, Sajjad Ali Qadri chaired an important meeting of the District Nutrition Coordination Committee held here on Thursday.

Discussing the issue of widespread malnutrition in the district, the committee decided to make a joint effort to solve this important problem. The DC emphasised that joint efforts are necessary to significantly reduce malnutrition and raise awareness in the community.

Various departments including, livestock, education, health, PPHI, WFP, and human appeals were present in the meeting.

The main objectives of this session were to conduct a thorough assessment of ongoing malnutrition, present progress reports and maintain close communication with the DC Office and DCOAEP.

Divisional Coordination Officer Task Force Larkana Secretariat AEP, Shahzad Ali appreciated the spirit of cooperation in the meeting and stressed the importance of collective action to address such critical issues. The meeting collectively emphasised intensifying efforts and raising awareness through community campaigns.

