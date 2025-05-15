Community Awareness Session On Polio Held
Published May 15, 2025
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) The district administration is taking tangible measures to eradicate polio from the area.
As part efforts, a community awareness session was held in union council No. 3 to raise awareness among parents and community members about polio vaccination under the National Immunization Drive.
According to district administration, Assistant Commissioner Headquarters, Mr. Fasih Ishaq Abbasi, who participated as a chief guest highlighted the importance of the national campaign against polio.
He said that effective measures were being made to prevent polio and in this regard collective measures should be made to achieve the objective.
In this regard, he appealed to parents to ensure that all children under the age of five receive polio drops and urged the community to actively support the government’s efforts in eradicating this dangerous disease.
During the session, participants were provided with detailed information about the polio vaccination process, its benefits, and common misconceptions.
