Community-based health education need of time, Samina Arif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :Breast cancer is not an incurable disease, and it can be defeated with timely diagnosis, treatment and attention, said the First Lady, Begum Samina Arif Alvi while addressing a Breast Cancer Awareness Seminar held here the other day at Allama Iqbal Open University.

She said that the rate of breast cancer was increasing every year to an alarming extent and the main reason was that there is no awareness among people about this disease.

She further said in our daily routine, we ignore healthcare along with work which must be avoided. My message for all is to visit the doctor once a month for a check-up, said the First Lady.

Begum Samina Arif Alvi said that there was a need to organize community-based health education, seminars and conferences at the national level, especially in remote areas for awareness and prevention of diseases.

The seminar was jointly organized by the Department of Environmental Design, Health and Nutrition Sciences and the Department of Gender and Women Studies of AIOU.

Dean Faculty of Science, Professor Dr. Irshad Ahmed Arshad presided over the seminar, while Head, Department of Radiology, Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Dr.

Ayesha Asaani was the guest speaker.

Dr. Hajra Ahmed, chairperson of the Department of Environmental Design, Health and Nutrition Sciences, explained the aims and objectives of the seminar.

Dr. Ayesha Asaani said that breast cancer was the main cause of death among women in the world and one out of every ninth women in Pakistan was suffering from this disease. Emergency measures are indispensable for the prevention of breast cancer, she added.

Dr. Ayesha said that everyone should check themselves every month, if any kind of lump, gland or difference was felt in the breast, then immediately visit a doctor.

Dr. Irshad Ahmad Arshad said that as a national university, Allama Iqbal Open University will play an exemplary role in this national breast cancer awareness campaign.

He said that under the leadership of Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum, the University was regularly organizing seminars and conferences to identify social problems and solve them.