Community dialogue held on women empowerment

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Directorate of Social Welfare and Women Development Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa held on Monday a community dialogue in connection with International Women's Day which was being observed in the country like other parts of the world.

The event was organized in collaboration with Blue Veins, and Bolo Helpline, Aawaz II Programme in Peshawar Press Club, focusing on the theme of 'Creating an Inclusive and Gender Just Community.

The event was attended by Aawaz II Village forum, district forum members, women lawyers, students, journalists and youth volunteers.

The participants highlighted various issues pertaining to women's empowerment in order to achieve gender equality.

Sana Ahmad of Blue Veins, Peshawar said, "Gender equality, besides being a fundamental human right, is an essential for peaceful societies. Therefore, it is of paramount importance to end the multiple forms of gender-based violence and secure equal access to quality education and health and recognize women in all spheres of life."Sahar Khan Project Director Bolo Helpline Govt of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said that women of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa deserved to be given equal opportunities.