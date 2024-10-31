Community Effort Leads To Polio Vaccination Breakthrough
Muhammad Irfan Published October 31, 2024 | 02:10 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) In a significant achievement, the Sindh Rural Support Organisation (SRSO) has successfully mobilized communities in Ghotki district to vaccinate their children against polio.
Previously, some families had refused vaccination.
Through dialogue and engagement with community leaders, influencers, and refusal cases, SRSO's efforts paid off.
According to a release on Thursday, the community agreed to administer the polio vaccine to their children.
This success is part of SRSO's collaboration with the district health department and UNICEF's EPI Demand Generation Project, addressing refusal cases and promoting routine immunization.
Recent Stories
Two brothers hit by speeding car in Lahore die
Govt decides to shut down CNG stations in December, January
Madiha Imam advises against marrying someone who lives abroad
Increase in number of users slow down Facebook, other META platforms: PTA
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 October 2024
Venezuela recalls ambassador to Brazil over BRICS veto
Botswana votes as president's party seeks to extend six-decade rule
Pak-China Fisheries Business Conference strengthens bilateral ties with investme ..
Margallah Hills National Park: Re-wilding of Margallah Ridge
Senator Abdul Shakoor Khan Committee reviews Govt assurances on housing, health, ..
Dr Faisal highlights resolution of J&K issue according to wishes of Kashmiris
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two brothers die, third injured in Nowshera accident20 seconds ago
-
Alexander William declared uncontested winner of Chaklala Cantonment Board's Special Interest Seat39 seconds ago
-
Ayaz extends Diwali greetings to Hindu community11 minutes ago
-
Use of extensive force against peaceful protesters condemned21 minutes ago
-
Body found in Chichawatani canal21 minutes ago
-
150 new dengue cases reported in Punjab21 minutes ago
-
Commissioner calls for intensified efforts in anti-polio campaign41 minutes ago
-
Diwali Celebrated in North Sindh50 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Qatar PMs discuss trade, investment cooperation, high-level exchanges51 minutes ago
-
Bilawal greets Hindu community on Diwali51 minutes ago
-
Two brothers hit by speeding car in Lahore die55 minutes ago
-
Shaza Fatima, Tessori distribute ration bags among deserving people1 hour ago