Open Menu

Community Effort Leads To Polio Vaccination Breakthrough

Muhammad Irfan Published October 31, 2024 | 02:10 PM

Community effort leads to polio vaccination breakthrough

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) In a significant achievement, the Sindh Rural Support Organisation (SRSO) has successfully mobilized communities in Ghotki district to vaccinate their children against polio.

Previously, some families had refused vaccination.

Through dialogue and engagement with community leaders, influencers, and refusal cases, SRSO's efforts paid off.

According to a release on Thursday, the community agreed to administer the polio vaccine to their children.

This success is part of SRSO's collaboration with the district health department and UNICEF's EPI Demand Generation Project, addressing refusal cases and promoting routine immunization.

Related Topics

Sindh Polio Ghotki

Recent Stories

Two brothers hit by speeding car in Lahore die

Two brothers hit by speeding car in Lahore die

55 minutes ago
 Govt decides to shut down CNG stations in December ..

Govt decides to shut down CNG stations in December, January

1 hour ago
 Madiha Imam advises against marrying someone who l ..

Madiha Imam advises against marrying someone who lives abroad

2 hours ago
 Increase in number of users slow down Facebook, ot ..

Increase in number of users slow down Facebook, other META platforms: PTA

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 October 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 October 2024

5 hours ago
Venezuela recalls ambassador to Brazil over BRICS ..

Venezuela recalls ambassador to Brazil over BRICS veto

14 hours ago
 Botswana votes as president's party seeks to exten ..

Botswana votes as president's party seeks to extend six-decade rule

14 hours ago
 Pak-China Fisheries Business Conference strengthen ..

Pak-China Fisheries Business Conference strengthens bilateral ties with investme ..

14 hours ago
 Margallah Hills National Park: Re-wilding of Marga ..

Margallah Hills National Park: Re-wilding of Margallah Ridge

14 hours ago
 Senator Abdul Shakoor Khan Committee reviews Govt ..

Senator Abdul Shakoor Khan Committee reviews Govt assurances on housing, health, ..

14 hours ago
 Dr Faisal highlights resolution of J&K issue accor ..

Dr Faisal highlights resolution of J&K issue according to wishes of Kashmiris

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan