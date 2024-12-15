Open Menu

Community Engagement Session For Successful Anti-polio Drive

Muhammad Irfan Published December 15, 2024 | 02:30 PM

Community engagement session for successful anti-polio drive

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) A community engagement session was held under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner(ADC), South Waziristan Lower Kashmir Khan to make the upcoming anti-polio drive successful in the area.

The session was attended by tribal chiefs, including Malak Tariq (Chief of Ahmad Zai Wazir), Malak Said Ullah, Malak Sana Ullah, Malak Serat Khan, and Malak Abid Ullah, along with other Malaks. Village secretaries were also invited to attend.

The district health officer and a core member of the district emergency operations center (DEOC) also attended the session.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance and Planning) South Waziristan lower comprehensively outlined the session's objectives and emphasized the importance of collective support for ensuring a successful and well-coordinated upcoming polio campaign.

It was decided that Tehsil-level committees will be established, led by the respective Tehsildars. These committees will include local elders, village secretaries and partner staff to maximize vaccination coverage and address any challenges that may arise during the campaign.

