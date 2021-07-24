Community guides programme remains successful: CCPO

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2021 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar has said the community guides progrmme remained successful to provide fear-free atmosphere to visitors of police stations.

He said this while addressing a session of the community guides and personnel of Ababeel Force at District Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh here on Saturday.

Dogar stressed the need to create more awareness regarding community guides to further facilitate the public through better service delivery.

He said appointment of sub-inspectors and assistant sub-inspectors in police stations was the very first step towards changing police station culture and promoting Citizens Centric Policing.

The CCPO said the community guides assisted visitors and provided them help and guidance from the gate of a police station till the meeting with relevant staff and officers for the solutions of their problems.

The CCPO said that Ababeel Squad arrested drug dealers and proclaimed offenders besides taking action against illegal weapon holders through working in a group. He added that the launching of Ababeel Force to end crimes besides controlling law and order situation was a people-friendlyinitiative of the department to serve the masses on modern lines which had provided the maximum reliefto the public.