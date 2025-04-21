'Community Influencers Key To Polio Vaccination Success': Syed Mustafa Kamal
Umer Jamshaid Published April 21, 2025 | 11:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) Federal Minister Syed Mustafa Kamal appealed to parents to safeguard their children against polio, emphasizing the government's new approach to engage polio vaccination refusals through community influencers rather than punitive measures.
In an exclusive Interview with a Private news channel, Kamal emphasized persuasion over punishment in the polio vaccination drive, highlighting that community influencers are key to its success as the government shifts its approach to engage hesitant families through influential figures rather than punitive measures.
Kamal stated that last year saw approximately 44,000 refusal cases for polio vaccination, with Karachi reporting the highest number of refusals nationwide. Kamal stated that Pakistan and Afghanistan have jointly launched a polio vaccination drive this year, with all districts in Pakistan and most districts in Afghanistan, except Kandahar, actively participating in the campaign, which is set to continue until April 27.
This collaborative effort aims to protect millions of children from the debilitating effects of polio, with a focus on engaging community influencers to address parental concerns and refusals, he added.
He urged parents to get their children vaccinated in the ongoing polio campaign, assuring that enhanced security measures were being put in place to protect polio workers.
Kamal also mentioned that with the assistance of NADRA, the government is working to compile comprehensive national data, which is crucial for identifying diseases and the populations affected by them.
Responding to a query, he stressed the importance of tele-medicine, stating that it is a timely necessity to alleviate the burden on hospitals. He reaffirmed the government's commitment to providing healthcare and medical facilities to people at their doorsteps.
Federal Minister also emphasized the importance of strengthening Primary and secondary healthcare facilities to alleviate the burden on hospitals, ensuring more accessible and efficient healthcare services for the public.
Mustafa Kamal also highlighted the importance of doctors' behavior and their positive role in patient care, emphasizing that a supportive and empathetic approach can significantly impact patient outcomes and satisfaction.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2025
PSL 2025 Match 10, Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who W ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2025
ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in their final
PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi secure first win by 120 runs over Multan Sultans
PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Wil ..
Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected as PHC BoC Chairperson
Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, journalist Sami Ibrahim dismi ..
Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Indian Punjabi film with Diljit D ..
Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AJK Christian community celebrates "Easter" festival with full religious zeal, fervor52 seconds ago
-
DC instructs to monitor markets to ensure vegetable, fruits at controlled rates59 seconds ago
-
Five-day anti-polio drive started in district1 minute ago
-
Interior minister pays glowing tribute to Allama Iqbal on his 87th death anniversary1 minute ago
-
'Community Influencers Key to Polio Vaccination Success': Syed Mustafa Kamal1 minute ago
-
Hassle-free Hajj on cards as government revamps services: Sardar Yousaf21 minutes ago
-
Seven nabbed over power stealing21 minutes ago
-
72,422 kids to be immunized in Mirpur district during 5-day National Polio~eradication drive31 minutes ago
-
APHC slams Hindutva agenda projection in IIOJK, urges release of detainees2 hours ago
-
PM Shehbaz pays homage to Allama Iqbal on his death anniversary11 hours ago
-
Motorcyclist with mother, sister killed in road accident12 hours ago
-
Farmers urged to make strong liaison with Agri experts for quality seed15 hours ago