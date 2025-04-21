'Community Influencers Key to Polio Vaccination Success': Syed Mustafa Kamal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) Federal Minister Syed Mustafa Kamal appealed to parents to safeguard their children against polio, emphasizing the government's new approach to engage polio vaccination refusals through community influencers rather than punitive measures.

In an exclusive Interview with a Private news channel, Kamal emphasized persuasion over punishment in the polio vaccination drive, highlighting that community influencers are key to its success as the government shifts its approach to engage hesitant families through influential figures rather than punitive measures.

Kamal stated that last year saw approximately 44,000 refusal cases for polio vaccination, with Karachi reporting the highest number of refusals nationwide. Kamal stated that Pakistan and Afghanistan have jointly launched a polio vaccination drive this year, with all districts in Pakistan and most districts in Afghanistan, except Kandahar, actively participating in the campaign, which is set to continue until April 27.

This collaborative effort aims to protect millions of children from the debilitating effects of polio, with a focus on engaging community influencers to address parental concerns and refusals, he added.

He urged parents to get their children vaccinated in the ongoing polio campaign, assuring that enhanced security measures were being put in place to protect polio workers.

Kamal also mentioned that with the assistance of NADRA, the government is working to compile comprehensive national data, which is crucial for identifying diseases and the populations affected by them.

Responding to a query, he stressed the importance of tele-medicine, stating that it is a timely necessity to alleviate the burden on hospitals. He reaffirmed the government's commitment to providing healthcare and medical facilities to people at their doorsteps.

Federal Minister also emphasized the importance of strengthening Primary and secondary healthcare facilities to alleviate the burden on hospitals, ensuring more accessible and efficient healthcare services for the public.

Mustafa Kamal also highlighted the importance of doctors' behavior and their positive role in patient care, emphasizing that a supportive and empathetic approach can significantly impact patient outcomes and satisfaction.