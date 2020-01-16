UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Community Involvement In Green And Clean Drive Stressed

Muhammad Irfan 30 seconds ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 05:21 PM

Community involvement in Green and Clean drive stressed

Director General Local Government and Community Development Asia Gul has said that community's involvement is necessary in the Green and Clean Punjab drive

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) : Director General Local Government and Community Development Asia Gul has said that community's involvement is necessary in the Green and Clean Punjab drive.

During her visit to the city on Thursday, she told the media that the country could not be made neat, clean and green without people's participation.

She urged people to cooperate with the government in this regard. She said that implementation of working plan regarding the Clean and Green Punjab drive was underway in Multan and all departments were heading towards achieving their targets.

She said that the Multan Waste Management Company's performance was satisfactory and the company was also making arrangements for Clean and Green Pakistan index competitions.

She said that the issues faced by the company would be conveyed to the provincial government.

Managing Director MWMC Nasir Shahzad Dogar said that the company was determined to get position in Clean and Green Pakistan index.

The DG Local Governments also participated in an awareness walk regarding Clean and Green Multan at Ameerabad Park. The participants in the walk were carrying banners inscribed with slogans 'Let's keep our city clean'. She also visited the MWMC landfill site in Habiba Siyal.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Punjab Company Visit Nasir SITE Media All Government Asia

Recent Stories

COAS General Bajwa calls on PM Khan, discusses nat ..

1 minute ago

Amendments to Constitution Aim to Enhance Role of ..

23 seconds ago

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas Says to Meet Wi ..

25 seconds ago

Watchdog Urges Vietnam to Stop Arrests, Social Med ..

26 seconds ago

Company launched to represent China's truck brand ..

28 seconds ago

Prominent Rights Group Slams Nepal's Proposed Bill ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.