Community involvement in Green and Clean drive stressed

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) : Director General Local Government and Community Development Asia Gul has said that community's involvement is necessary in the Green and Clean Punjab drive.

During her visit to the city on Thursday, she told the media that the country could not be made neat, clean and green without people's participation.

She urged people to cooperate with the government in this regard. She said that implementation of working plan regarding the Clean and Green Punjab drive was underway in Multan and all departments were heading towards achieving their targets.

She said that the Multan Waste Management Company's performance was satisfactory and the company was also making arrangements for Clean and Green Pakistan index competitions.

She said that the issues faced by the company would be conveyed to the provincial government.

Managing Director MWMC Nasir Shahzad Dogar said that the company was determined to get position in Clean and Green Pakistan index.

The DG Local Governments also participated in an awareness walk regarding Clean and Green Multan at Ameerabad Park. The participants in the walk were carrying banners inscribed with slogans 'Let's keep our city clean'. She also visited the MWMC landfill site in Habiba Siyal.