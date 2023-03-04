Community members urge to 'donate blood' to save lives, control cholesterol level in donors: expert

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Mar 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2023 ) :Community members should come forward to donate blood as blood donation is essential for saving the lives of patients and it also helps to control the cholesterol of donors, Sindh Blood Transfusion Authority (SBTA) Director Dr Dur e Naz Jamal said on Saturday.

Some patients such as those diagnosed with thalassemia, or sickle cell anaemia require blood therapy every three weeks, she said while speaking to a private news channel.

Blood transfusions are also essential in saving the lives of those involved in accidents which cause major blood loss, she mentioned.

Replying to a question, Dur e Naz said any healthy adult, both male and female, could donate blood, adding, donating blood is a charity to save someone's life.

The need for blood is universal, but access to safe blood for everyone who needs it remains a challenge worldwide, she mentioned. Voluntary and unpaid blood donations made regularly can help overcome blood shortages in the country, she suggested.

Media always strive to instil values and the importance of humanitarian work in the hearts of all members of society, where we encourage them to donate blood and contribute to improving and saving the lives of countless community members, she added.

She further explained that patients are not the only ones who benefit from donating blood, as there are great health benefits for blood donors too.

Blood donation can help detect potential health problems, reduce levels of excess iron in the blood, stimulate the body to produce blood cells, and lower the risk of heart disease, liver, cancer, and cholesterol levels, she added.

She said donating blood helps women with blood disorder complications during pregnancy or childbirth and patients with bleeding disorders (Haemophilia), surgical operations, cancer, and organ transplant patients, in addition to newborns.