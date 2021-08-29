UrduPoint.com

Community Parks Of Punjab Dedicated To Families To Ensure Their Security

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 29th August 2021 | 01:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) :All the community parks of Punjab province have been dedicated to families to ensure their security.

According to a PHA Rawalpindi Spokesperson, the Advisor to the Chief Minister Punjab, Asif Mehmood has directed the authorities concerned of all the PHAs of Punjab to allocate all the community parks only for the families.

The authorities have also been directed to make proper security arrangements at parks to ensure safety of the citizens.

Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab, Asif Mehmood has directed the authorities concerned to provide all possible facilities to the citizens in the parks.

She informed that the Adviser after attending a briefing on the ongoing projects across the province instructed the authorities to install CCTV cameras particularly in all major parks of the province besides completing the repair work of the faulty cameras as soon as possible to ensure security of the visitors.

The authorities were also instructed to hire the services of the security companies for the parks besides setting up a central control room to monitor security arrangements for the parks.

The authorities of all PHAs of Punjab were asked to organize appropriate arrangements for the training of the guards so that the security of the citizens could be ensured at parks.

